Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission

  Updated
heiau

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading. 

The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has not been stood up over legal issues with previous mayors.

