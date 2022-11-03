Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading.
The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has not been stood up over legal issues with previous mayors.
The group would advise the Department of Planning and Permitting as well as complement the duties of the State Historic Preservation Division.
Honolulu is the only county in Hawaii without such a group.
"I think we are at the right time given a lot of the threats we have seen on historic properties," Council Vice Chair Esther Kia'aina, who introduced the bill, said.
One of the properties in question includes the Wailupe Burial Caves in East Oahu.
After the city Department of Planning and Permitting wrongly issued a permit for the owner to build there a few years back, an unmarked burial was discovered in 2018.
"We are paying very close attention to that area because that is a place where there are many, not just one, many burials," activist Healani Sonoda-Pale explained.
Sonoda-Pale is a member of grassroots group Pu'uhonua o Wailupe, which is trying to secure a grant from the Clean Water and Lands Fund to acquire the property. The city uses the fund to help groups buy, or purchase itself, lands with historic value so it may be preserved.
"We know it's going to be a months-long process but we are in it for the long haul," Sonoda-Pale added.
To prevent similar incidents, Bill 44 proposes to activate the long dormant commission, as well as hire an archaeologist.
"A working historic preservation commission can really take that close look needed to ensure that we're not inadvertently destroying things that we should be protecting, not just for ourselves but for future generations," Sierra Club of Hawaii director Wayne Tanaka said.
The measure will now be sent to Mayor Rick Blangiardi's office for his consideration.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Blangiardi’s office said:
Mayor Blangiardi thanks the City Council for its important policy statement via Bill 44 and he shares the Council’s interest in better protection of historic and cultural sites on O'ahu.
Mayor Blangiardi agrees with Vice Chair Kia’aina and others that there are “legal and technical concerns with regards to the process by which the commission was established.”
Mayor Blangiardi looks forward to working with the City Council to resolve those concerns while standing up a historic preservation body under his executive authority.
“The community has spoken in favor of the City and County of Honolulu having a historic preservation commission and I will do my part to make sure historic and cultural resources on O’ahu are protected and preserved,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “I am a firm believer that, done right, historic preservation can coexist with efficient planning and permitting and I look forward to working with City Council and the people of O’ahu in this regard.”