Honolulu city councilmember wants safer streets after School Street crash

School Street crash

City councilmember wants safer streets after School Street crash.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are still looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman in Kalihi.

Police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was speeding on North School Street when he struck two vehicles then crashed into a bus stop, and a 76-year-old woman who was waiting for the bus. Now a city councilmember representing Kalihi is pushing to make the streets safer.

An error occurred