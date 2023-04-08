Honolulu city councilmember wants safer streets after School Street crash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are still looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman in Kalihi.
Police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was speeding on North School Street when he struck two vehicles then crashed into a bus stop, and a 76-year-old woman who was waiting for the bus. Now a city councilmember representing Kalihi is pushing to make the streets safer.
Police say the driver who caused this damage on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. ran away from the scene. The car crashed into this bus stop between Lanakila Avenue and Alaneo Street. The elderly woman waiting for the bus, who was hit, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Honolulu City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam represents the area as part of his District 6. He says he grew up near here and "we've known for years School Street is hazardous. A lot of people speed by in order to avoid H-1 [freeway]."
"One of the things that's made N. School Street more dangerous over the past few years is some of the previously marked crosswalks, like at Pohaku Street, have been removed. It needs to come back. Drivers need to be aware there are pedestrians in the area," Dos Santos-Tam detailed.
What about the longer term improvements?
"Longer-term improvements are going to be thinks like a rapid-flashing beacon, things like other traffic calming devices that can go on the side of the street," he continued.
The pedestrian plan says traffic crashes that hurt or kill pedestrians are a major and ongoing issue on Oahu. There has been a significant increase in pedestrian fatalities and injuries in recent years. But Dos Santos-Tam reminds people that the city can only do so much; the other half of the equation is for people to drive safely.