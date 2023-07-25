Honolulu City Council to Hold Hearing on Bill to Penalize 'Monster Home' Developers By KITV4 Web Staff Carly Yoshida Weather Anchor Author email Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated Jul 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Honolulu City Council on Tuesday will hold a hearing on a bill that would penalize developers of so-called "monster homes." Bill 44 would make it illegal to intentionally provide false information to a city official. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu city council will consider a bill that would penalize "monster home" developers.There've been growing concerns over a monster home being built in Kaimuki. The city said the developer of the Kaimuki "monster home" lied and it revoked the permit.Bill 44, introduced by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam of District 6, would make it illegal to intentionally provide false information to a city official.Violators could face up to a $2,000 fine, up to 80 hours of community service, or up to a year in jail. A committee will hear the bill at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Local Contractor stripped of permit review power to appeal Honolulu's revocation By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monster Home Developers Honolulu City Council Bill 44 Carly Yoshida Weather Anchor Author email Follow Carly Yoshida Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Oahu man gets 20-year prison sentence in deadly 2017 DUI crash in Makaha Updated Nov 16, 2022 Local Funeral honors USS Oklahoma officer killed at Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years later Updated Jun 7, 2022 Local Dow falls again as Wall Street rout continues May 6, 2022 Local Maui Food Bank continues to collect toiletry items for houseless, low income families Updated Mar 28, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD make arrest in homicide investigation at Ulehawa Beach Park | UPDATE Updated Jul 17, 2023 Local See Waikiki's newest attraction: A new Hawaiian Monk seal pup Updated Jul 31, 2022 Recommended for you