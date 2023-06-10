Honolulu City Council passes resolution regarding Red Hill cleanup

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday regarding Red Hill. Resolution 23-70 urges the US Navy and Department of Defense (DoD) to test all Red Hill wells and the shaft every week for PFAS, and release information the Honolulu Board of Water Supply requested in January of the DoD.
Both the public and the council expressed strong sentiments.
"They're doing crimes. They're killing our people. They're killing us," said public testifier Al Medeiros who identified himself as a ki'ai, or guardian, and member of Oahu Water Protectors.
Council Vice Chair Esther Kia'aina said, "I am disappointed we have to have a City Council resolution to support this request."
Board of Water Supply's Kathy Mitchell spoke in person to explain that "PFAS is a forever chemical. It does not break down. It's been known to cause physical conditions to the human liver, cancer, kidneys."
The resolution spells out numerous fuel release incidents at the Facility:
27,000 gallons of jet fuel in January 2014,
undetermined amounts of a regulated substance in March and June 2020,
about 1,000 gallons of fuel in May 2021,
about 14,000 gallons of a fuel-water mixture in November 2021,
and about 1,300 gallons of aqueous film forming foam or AFFF in November 2022. AFFF contains a lot of PFAS.
Mitchell noted, "They're testing their wells but only selective wells. We would like them to test all the wells for PFAS."
Although the Navy on Tuesday said it expects to finish by January 2024, Mitchell outlined many more concerns, including problems with the defueling.
One hundred percent of the testimony supported the resolution, including State Senator Glenn Wakai, who submitted a letter.
Council chair Tommy Waters added, "The Navy broke the water table on Kaho'olawe and the US government appropriated $400 million to fix it and washed their hands with it. We can't let that happen again."
Medeiros said, "As people are continuing to be poisoned, this just affects everybody, not just Red Hill. That's the source of our water, Waianae to Hawaii Kai."
Public testifier Mialisa Otis spoke of her encounters with the military's open houses. "They just walk us through like little kids and want us to believe their timeline. But there's no transparency, no community involvement."
Copies of the resolution will be sent to the Department of Defense, Navy, Environmental Protection Agency, Hawaii's top elected officials, the state health department, and the Board of Water Supply.