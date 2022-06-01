 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Honolulu City Council passes budget for housing, clean water, and homeless initiatives

  • Updated
  • 0
City Council

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council passed their budget today, prioritizing several funding initiatives for Oahu residents. 

Eight members of the Council unanimously passed the budget, focusing funding efforts on areas such as affordable housing, clean water, public safety, and support for domestic violence survivors. 

And after back-and-forth negotiations, the Haiku Stairs will also be dismantled, in a much awaited decision regarding the popular landmark. 

“This budget reflects the needs of our community as so many struggle to live in our island home,” said Tommy Waters, chair and presiding officer of the City Council. “From funding affordable housing to fighting for clean water, the Council stands strong in our commitment toward supporting an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. I am hopeful that this budget will help us to see greater City services to ensure the health and safety of our ‘āina and neighborhoods.”

Download PDF 2023 City budget

Highlights from the City Council’s approved amendments:

-Over $50 million for building affordable housing and increasing home ownership opportunities for local families

-$29 million on clean water for Oahu residents

-Over $23 million to help homeless individuals and families with services for housing, inpatient healthcare and outreach support

- $2 million to appropriately house and support those fleeing from domestic violence

-$5 million dedicated to reducing unemployment and diversifying the economy by providing job training in industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

-$5 million for cesspool conversions in high-risk areas, especially for low-income owners

The budget takes effect on July 1. 

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

