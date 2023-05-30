 Skip to main content
Honolulu City Council looks to lower property taxes for some homeowners

The Honolulu City Council is looking at ways to give homeowners some relief from high property tax rates. That can be a challenge because property tax revenue is used to pay for other city services, but council members look to see what can be done.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Larry Hee has lived in Pauoa valley for years, and not much has changed in this quiet neighborhood...except property taxes.

"Its been going up the last couple of years. Maybe 30% over the last five years," said Hee.

