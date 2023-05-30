Honolulu City Council looks to lower property taxes for some homeowners

Currently the city has a program that caps property tax rates at 3% of income, if you make $60,000, or less. Few homeowners take part in the program, so some Honolulu City Council members want to expand the program and allow more homeowners to save.
"We only have 3,500 folks taking advantage of that program. We want to bump that number up. We are debating on whether to raise the level to $70,000, $75,000 or $80,000 annual income to qualify. We are trying to help those who need the help the most: those on limited income," said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.
Another idea being proposed would increase homeowner's standard deduction.
"Bill 40 increases your homeowners exemption from $100,000 to $110,000 or possibly even $120,000, for kupuna it could go from $140,000 maybe up to $160,000," added Waters.
Another way to help homeowners save would amend the residential A classification. It would help those who rent out their property long term to others - by lowering their taxes.
Council members are also looking at expanding the mayor's purposed $300 tax credit.
"We know a lot of families are hurting, and we want to put that money back into their pocket," said Waters.
An increase of $50 or a $100 may not sound like much, but it can make a difference for those who need it most, from low income residents to those on fixed incomes.
"Every little bit helps, so anything would be great," added Hee.
But for every hundred dollars in tax credit home owners receive, the city would lose more than $15 million in revenue, so now council members are looking to see what tax proposals make the most dollars and sense.