Honolulu City Council discusses if council members can take outside work

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Should Honolulu City Council members be allowed to have jobs outside of their council work? That's what the council took up Wednesday, in both a resolution and a bill. Both measures had their first reading. 

Bill 33 would ban councilmembers from having other jobs while in office. Resolution 23-109 initiates amendments to the city charter about having other jobs. Councilmembers Tommy Waters and Esther Kia'aina introduced both on May 25.

An error occurred