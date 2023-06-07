Honolulu City Council discusses if council members can take outside work.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Should Honolulu City Council members be allowed to have jobs outside of their council work? That's what the council took up Wednesday, in both a resolution and a bill. Both measures had their first reading.
Bill 33 would ban councilmembers from having other jobs while in office. Resolution 23-109 initiates amendments to the city charter about having other jobs. Councilmembers Tommy Waters and Esther Kia'aina introduced both on May 25.
Waters and Kia'aina took the bill off the agenda, but the resolution moves forward for a second reading. The two councilmembers who voted against the resolution, are the same two rejecting the council's pay hike.
About three dozen people or entities testified. An overwhelming number opposed the measures.
Public testifier Jack James said, "I believe it's more restrictive than anything in D.C. and across the street [at the State Legislature]. It's so tight on these councilmembers, that they can't do anything else. Is that right? I don't think it is."
Public testifier Natalie Iwasa noted, "If this ban goes through, Bill 33, I'm concerned we'll see higher salaries proposed for council members next year. The Charter Commission recommended the lowest level. The highest level was 169%, double the current salaries."
Public testifier Wallyn Christian chided, "You make more than me. I raised my children and grandchildren as a single mom. I work four jobs; three part-time, one full-time. Do not tell me you cannot afford to live in Hawai'i."
A Haleiwa resident who supports the measure clarified, it's not actually a "pay raise," it's a "salary adjustment." Several of the testimonies, written and oral, referenced the related issue of council member's pay.
In that very emotional issue, in April the Honolulu Salary Commission voted to give city councilmembers a 64% raise, from $68,904 a year to $113,304.
Choon James of CountryTalkStory.com testified, "There were two city council members who put forth two resolutions directly dealing with that 64% pay raise. Those two resolutions were not heard."
James said this bill is a distraction from the "64% salary increase controversy" and looks "retaliatory" against Tulba and Tupola, who have been rejecting the salary adjustment. The two tried unsuccessfully get that on Wednesday's agenda. All this opens up deeper questions about ethics.
Iwasa pointed out, "By council and the Mayor appointing the commissioners to the Salary Commission, it's inherent there's a conflict of interest. I propose we look at the makeup of that Salary Commission."