 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Honolulu City Council approves controversial pay increases

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu City Council

Honolulu City Council discusses if council members can take outside work.

After hours of debate the Honolulu City Council passed a controversial bill that would bump their pay by up to 64%. It's a decision many of them say will not be taken lightly.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After hours of debate the Honolulu City Council passed a controversial bill that would bump their pay by up to 64%. It's a decision many of them say will not be taken lightly.

The measure was included in the city's budget. Despite some councilmembers promising to refuse the raise -- and hundreds of community members coming out to testify -- the increase is slated to go into effect on 1, the same day as the other items in the budget.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred