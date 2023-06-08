Honolulu City Council approves controversial pay increases

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After hours of debate the Honolulu City Council passed a controversial bill that would bump their pay by up to 64%. It's a decision many of them say will not be taken lightly.
The measure was included in the city's budget. Despite some councilmembers promising to refuse the raise -- and hundreds of community members coming out to testify -- the increase is slated to go into effect on 1, the same day as the other items in the budget.
“This is a Hawaiian problem, because it's happening on Hawaiian soil. It doesn't have to just be a kanaka maoli problem. It's a problem for the people. It's a problem for our future. It's a problem for the next people that are going to be in office. Are we only going to have people that are there for the pay? Or are we actually going to put people in office that are for the people," said Oahu resident Al Keaka Medeiros.
"I'm out here and I'm going to be out here every day that I can, Monday through Friday, early in the morning. Someone's got to bring a little more attention to this. Someone's got to step up for the people of Hawaii and that's why you see me out here with my big Hawaiian flag," Medeiros added.
While the raise is scheduled to take effect July 1, the council technically has until June 25 to pull the raise from the approved budget.
