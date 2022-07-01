Honolulu Board of Water Supply 'disappointed' by Navy's Red Hill investigation report, defueling plan

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north in Maalaea Bay.
Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Chief Engineer and Manager at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Ernie Lau started off a press conference Friday saying that he is disturbed but not surprised by the Navy's report on the Red Hill Fuel Contamination.
“The defueling of the Red Hill facility calls for immediate action, complete transparency from now until the last drop of fuel is removed from the last tank and pipeline," said Lau.
The Navy report issued on June 30 - stated that the fuel releases in May and November 2021 happened because the Navy failed to respond properly to them and didn't understand when to fix any damages in the Red Hill Facility.
Lau said the Board of Water Supply was concerned for years about the potential problems the Red Hill Facility could cause to the aquifer and Oahu's drinking water.
"Last year, there was actually fuel in red hill shaft in that water development tunnel floating on the water. It was heavily contaminated. We need to know where that fuel is moving, if it is. Is there a pathway to actually spread that contamination and possibly carry it faster?" said Lau.
The Navy stated in their report that the earliest date to defuel the Red Hill fuel tanks is December of 2024.
Lau said this amount of time contradicts their description of the Red Hill Fuel tanks - that they're safely designed and that one tank can be emptied in 24 hours.
He strongly believes this facility will be permanently closed, should it take this long.