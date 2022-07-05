 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Honolulu Board of Water seeking new water supply after Red Hill leak

  • Updated
  • 0
The Board of Water Supply Seeks Out New Well

The Board of Water Supply is seeking out a new exploratory well near Waimalu stream. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is seeking a new water source for a well, according to a legal announcement that was printed this week in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

"It's pretty clear to me based on the existing information, that the aquifer below and near the facility is contaminated with petroleum, diesel, oil, and maybe other components of fuel," Ernie Lau of the Board of Water Supply told KITV4.

‘This was supposed to be…paradise’ | Military mom on Ford Island leaving Hawaii due to ongoing water contamination at home

"They have dissolved into the ground water, into the water itself and it's maybe moving with the aquifer," Lau added.

By the Navy's report, there could be 5,400 gallons of fuel unaccounted for from the Red Hill fuel spill last year. That has the BWS looking to construct an exploratory well, to see if a viable water source can be utilized near Waimalu stream by Pearl City.

Currently, in addition to Red Hill, both the Aiea and Halawa wells are shut down as a precaution. That leaves only one well in Kalihi operational, according to Lau. 

The Board of Water Supply is utilizing two different types of wells as works to mitigate the continued crisis: "Exploratory wells" to find a new water source. But also "monitoring wells" to gauge the water quality of the primary aquifer.

"There's more unknowns than knowns when it comes to the aquifer in that region, and also the extent of fuel contamination in that aquifer and where it might be migrating," Lau told KITV. 

Multiple human errors to blame for the U.S. Navy's Red Hill water crisis

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK