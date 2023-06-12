Honolulu apartment goes three straight weeks without air conditioning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For tenants and residents at the Century Center, the building name has taken on a higher degree of irony. With air conditioning out of commission since before Memorial Day weekend, many who live and work inside the building report internal temperatures routinely around 100 degrees.
“We've just been using lots of fans,” said Samantha Wright, an esthetician with a shop inside the multi-use high-rise. “My job, we do facials and usually use steam, but we're not using steam because that'll make it more hot.”
The tall structure on Kalakaua near the Convention Center is recognizable from its dark glass symmetrically aligned rectangle windows. Some of the units on lower floors have sliding windows, but higher floor units have only small vents at the base of each pane as most of the windows do not open.
One of the most extreme and urgent cases is that of 78 year-old Sandra Jones, a live-in tenant who also runs her small business from home. Three weeks without air conditioning, Sandra is just struggling to get by.
“What can I do? I've got deadlines to meet, I've got clients to make happy,” said Jones. "I'm hardly thinking straight at certain times because I get these little things of dizziness... and I know it's from the heat.”
Building management first alerted tenants about an emergency shutdown of the air conditioning on May 26 due to an underground chill water piping system leak. The problem has been locating it.
“They’ve been bringing in different contractors,” said Ken Lanza, President of Century Center. “They're trying to do pipe leak detection works, trying to search for the source of the leak. And they've been doing it every day to investigate where this source of the leak is. No leak had been present above ground inside apartment units inside any spaces so they've been working to try and identify spaces underground and, and as you can see, we've excavated multiple sections of areas where you had worked off.”
Meanwhile the company who manages the unit Jones occupies, they still feel like they're in the dark.
“We, the landlord, the owner or the property manager have revived nothing,” said rental manager Izumi Tokikazu. “This situation happened three weeks ago, only from the tenant they report every day, every single day. So my office decided to write a letter to the building.”
But until there's a solution, this is where you'll probably find the 78 year old Jones at night sleeping in her car. While trying to be a good sport about things, she hopes answers don't come too late.
"They keep telling me it’s gonna be ok, it’ll be ok. Well no, it’s not. Because when you get over a certain age… Illnesses going on in your life… You can’t survive like this.”
