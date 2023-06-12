 Skip to main content
Honolulu apartment goes three straight weeks without air conditioning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For tenants and residents at the Century Center, the building name has taken on a higher degree of irony. With air conditioning out of commission since before Memorial Day weekend, many who live and work inside the building report internal temperatures routinely around 100 degrees.

“We've just been using lots of fans,” said Samantha Wright, an esthetician with a shop inside the multi-use high-rise. “My job, we do facials and usually use steam, but we're not using steam because that'll make it more hot.”   

An error occurred