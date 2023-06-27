Honoapiilani Highway shut down near Lahaina due to growing bursh fire

Digital Content Manager
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire on Maui has caused authorities to shut down the Honoapiilani Highway near Lahaina.
The decision to close the highway was made due to heavy smoke and flames approaching the roadway. The closure is between the Lahaina Bypass and Luawai Street, county officials said.
It is unclear how the fire started or how large it has grown. So far there have been no reports of the fire threatening any structures and there have been no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.