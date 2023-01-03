Homeowner Unleashes Over Poop Problem

Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop or else face a $500 fine. The state law is supposed to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. But, some homeowners see the waste on lawns fronting their homes and they are upset about it. This homeowner posted a sign to try to deter pet owners from leaving poop on front lawn.
Homeowner – Anonymous, says "I'm just very disappointed. I'm shocked. I'm overwhelmed with frustration. And it just befuddles me that people think they don't have any regard to community space."
This homeowner who prefers to be anonymous says for 2 years she has been dealing with pet owners leaving their animals' feces in this lawn area fronting her home. City law -- says this piece of public property is supposed to be maintained by the homeowner -- so about 2 weeks ago - the resident put up a sign asking pet owners to pick up their animals feces. But since then, poop keeps piling up.
Terri Peck regularly walks her dog Rocko in this neighborhood. Terri Peck, Dog Lover says, "When you feed your dog good food, you need to pick up after your dog too. And that's just part of owning a dog. We wouldn't do that with children. We wouldn't let them loose and do things on the sidewalk we'd have a diaper for them."
David Choo makes sure he always has extra bags for his 2 cockapoos. David Choo , Dog Lover says, "I always make sure I have 2 or 3 in my pocket before I go - these dogs tend to go a couple of times on nice long walks. "
Pet waste is not only a nuisance; The CDC say it's also a source of pollution that can create a bacteria and cause serious illness. A neighbor says a family friend got a bad infection from feces.
Dan Boone, friend got infection from feces says, "Some kind of a nasty bug or something in her feet from dog feces on a beach that was really hard to get rid of"
But how can the current laws that prohibit littering and leaving of animal waste on a private or public property be enforced? It is a challenge for law enforcement and lawmakers.
Linda Ichiyama, (D) Moanalua Valley – Salt Lake says, "Whenever we talk to law enforcement they told us we have to see it happening. And we don't have a police officer stationed at every corner to watch people walking their dogs or other animals and see if they're picking up after them.
The Honolulu Police Department says If an officer sees the violation, the pet owner could be cited and face a penalty of up to $500.
