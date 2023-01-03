 Skip to main content
Homeowner Unleashes Over Poop Problem

Homeowner Puts Up Sign to Prevent Pet Owners From Leaving Poop

Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop or else face a $500 fine. The state law is supposed to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. But, some homeowners see the waste on lawns fronting their homes and they are upset about it. This homeowner posted a sign to try to deter pet owners from leaving poop on front lawn.

Homeowner – Anonymous, says "I'm just very disappointed. I'm shocked. I'm overwhelmed with frustration. And it just befuddles me that people think they don't have any regard to community space."

