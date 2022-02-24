Homeless mother battling depression digs her way out of a dark hole and turns her life around

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Priscilla Lynn Ching was among eight graduates today of a workforce training program aimed at not just getting homeless people some financial stability -- but helping build their emotional and spiritual wellbeing.
A huge milestone for Ching -- who just months ago couldn't even get out of bed.
"Everyday I was depressed. The moment I wake up I'm depressed and I'll stay in that depression all day," she said. "My anxiety was really bad, I couldn't come out of my room, I wouldn't socialize, I wouldn't talk to anybody."
She lost her job several years ago and ended up on the streets, turning to addiction to mask the pain.
But the mother of three teens saw a glimmer of hope after receiving a helping hand from a mentor at Hale Mauliola -- a transitional shelter run by the Institute for Human Services.
"The truth about being homeless, it's not always that you're a dirty person or you're out there just to rely on the system," Ching said. "Some of us are actually doing things to help ourselves, but sometimes we need extra help."
According to IHS, nearly half the people in its shelters have some form of mental illness, including depression.
"I was told that what I've been going through is valid and that I matter," she added. "When you're in depression you think that you're worthless, you have that hopelessness, you're at rock bottom for a very long time and it's really hard to dig your way out."
She enrolled in anger management, self-esteem classes and a nine-week a vocational training program to help her gain new job -- and coping -- skills.
"She is a beacon of hope," said her mentor Raquel Pupuhi at Hale Mauliola. "It's just amazing to see the smiles on her face and how she's just flourished into all of these beautiful things that have given her the strength to move forward in life."
And moving forward she is -- Ching recently got a job as a resident assistant at IHS.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.