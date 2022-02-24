 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Homeless mother battling depression digs her way out of a dark hole and turns her life around

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless graduate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Priscilla Lynn Ching was among eight graduates today of a workforce training program aimed at not just getting homeless people some financial stability -- but helping build their emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

A huge milestone for Ching -- who just months ago couldn't even get out of bed.

"Everyday I was depressed. The moment I wake up I'm depressed and I'll stay in that depression all day," she said. "My anxiety was really bad, I couldn't come out of my room, I wouldn't socialize, I wouldn't talk to anybody."

She lost her job several years ago and ended up on the streets, turning to addiction to mask the pain.

But the mother of three teens saw a glimmer of hope after receiving a helping hand from a mentor at Hale Mauliola -- a transitional shelter run by the Institute for Human Services.

"The truth about being homeless, it's not always that you're a dirty person or you're out there just to rely on the system," Ching said. "Some of us are actually doing things to help ourselves, but sometimes we need extra help."

According to IHS, nearly half the people in its shelters have some form of mental illness, including depression.

"I was told that what I've been going through is valid and that I matter," she added. "When you're in depression you think that you're worthless, you have that hopelessness, you're at rock bottom for a very long time and it's really hard to dig your way out."

She enrolled in anger management, self-esteem classes and a nine-week a vocational training program to help her gain new job -- and coping -- skills.

"She is a beacon of hope," said her mentor Raquel Pupuhi at Hale Mauliola. "It's just amazing to see the smiles on her face and how she's just flourished into all of these beautiful things that have given her the strength to move forward in life."

And moving forward she is -- Ching recently got a job as a resident assistant at IHS.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK