Homeless keiki on the rise at Oahu's largest shelter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At just 2-years-old, Saramei Kachichy jumps on a toy car in a makeshift playground at the Institute for Human Services. She's among a growing number of keiki living at the Honolulu shelter.
"More children are coming in weekly," said Romina Place, a clinical instructor of nursing at Hawaii Pacific University.
It's a casualty of the high cost of living in the islands.
"They're all trying to find housing and trying to do the right thing and move out on their own, but it's just hard," she added. "There's a lot of barriers they have to face, and their children are definitely affected by that."
Nearly 30 children are currently at IHS -- about 10 more than a year ago -- many of them with developmental delays.
"The families have bigger issues that they have to face; housing, insurance, food," Place said. "They don't have access to a lot of resources, doctor's appointments, some of them don't have insurance, so they can't take their kids like how we usually would to just make sure they're up to par."
Hawaii Pacific University is trying to get their development on track so that one day they can break the poverty cycle.
HPU nursing students visit the children three times a week, providing lessons and tutoring and educating families on ways to help them grow.
Lillyjane Reselap, a mother of six originally from Chuuk, is hoping for a better life for her children.
"My children, I'm trying to work in hard for those things but I cannot make it," she said. "It's too expensive."
As prices for daily goods and services climb, "we probably will see an increase or more families coming into our shelter, which is unfortunate but cost of living in Hawaii is expensive and everybody's trying to make income and living," said Audrey Shoji-Freeman, a spokeswoman for IHS.
Most of the families at IHS are living below the poverty limit -- that's less than $31,920 for a family of four.
Homeless providers said the state's in desperate need of more affordable housing and childcare for low-income families trying to make it in paradise.
