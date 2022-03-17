Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu prioritizes counter-proliferation operations.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Although Hawaii is nearly 7,700 miles from Ukraine, the threat of war is not off the table, according to some nuclear strategists and former U.S. officials. That's why here in the post-Cold War era, government agencies in the islands are asking civilians and companies to stay alert for threats to national security.
As a Russian military invasion continues in Ukraine, federal agencies in this state wage their own war to safeguard information in the name of national security. They're looking for spies who would sell our secrets.
Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon of the Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu says they're watching for "the sale of information and and actual material that can be utilized to attack us. This is the plans, the schematics, for our most sophisticated weapons systems as well as technology."
Counter-proliferation operations are not new, but Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu is redoubling efforts because of global politics.
"It's really what's happening in the world," Tobon noted. "Like what we're seeing in Ukraine, that type of activity creates a special need and push by our enemies to obtain our defense information."
Tobon says it's already happening in this state because "this is a very stragetic location for our military and national security. The number of military bases and the geographic location of Hawaii is strategically important to our national security."
It's not just military members who may be approached to sell military items and sensitive technology. It's also defense industry contractors, university researchers, or other local companies that can access the information.
The strategy is to detect and disrupt and dismantle these organizations, he says. But how do you even know if you're being approached or solicited?
Tobon explains it's usually "an offer to pay for a specific commodity or piece of information- and pay a lot of money."
That can sometimes include deceptive tactics to obtain this information, like creating a shell corporation to receive the sensitive documents or materials.
Homeland Security Investigations' new program to increase public awareness is called Project Shield America, with the hope that by working together, this can be stopped. If you are being approached, call the HSI tip line 866-DHS-2423.
Tobon says it's a complex problem, but he promises the feds are here for the long game, because a lot is at stake.