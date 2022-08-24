(Home)run-ruled! Honolulu Little League slams its way to the US Finals

Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) jumps on home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. It was Sakamoto's second homer of the game, his first being a grand slam in the first inning. Hawaii won 13-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Honolulu's Jonnovyn Sniffen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds second to congratulations from Nolensville, Tenn.'s Nash Carter (3) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. It was Sakamoto's second homer of the game, his first being a grand slam in the first inning. Hawaii won 13-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. It was Sakamoto's second homer of the game, his first being a grand slam in the first inning. Hawaii won 13-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Honolulu's Rustan Hiyoto (8) follows through on a RBI single, hitting Nolensville, Tenn. catcher Jack Rhodes, during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Rhodes left the game, and Hawaii won 13-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
Gene J. Puskar
Gene J. Puskar
Gene J. Puskar
HONOLULU (KITV4) – They’ve done it again! Honolulu Little League crushed the Tennessee Little League team from Nolensville, 13 to 0, in the semifinal game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
It was the Honolulu’s third run-rule win of the tournament.
The game started just after 9 a.m. HST, and the local boys wasted no time jumping out on top, scoring five runs – including a grand slam – in the bottom of the first and following that up with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second.
After a solo shot homerun, the second inning would end with Honolulu racing out to an 8-0 lead.
The big flies kept coming in the third inning, with Honolulu Little League hitting its fifth homerun of the game -- making the score 9-0. A passed ball and a pair of singles would score four more runs for the home team, giving Hawaii an insurmountable 13-0 lead after three.
