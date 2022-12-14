Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends getting your holiday gifts in the mail as soon as possible.The holiday shipping deadline for Hawaii to the continent is December 17.And for local and inter-island shipping- the cut-off date is December 21.USPS officials say if you ship something after the 17th, you're rolling a dice.Gifts will only be guaranteed by that Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 deadline. The lines at post officers are becoming longer, so getting their as early as possible will save you time. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Commerce Mayor Blangiardi calls on community to get boosted Updated Dec 29, 2021 Local Water tanker driver injured in rollover crash in Ewa Beach Updated Jun 21, 2022 Crime & Courts Jury selection underway in drug trail of Big Island doctor Updated May 7, 2022 Local Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies Updated Sep 7, 2022 Video Hawai'i County Animal Control Launches Pilot Project With Rescue Partners Transferring Pets to Permanent Mainland Homes Updated Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Kailua-Kona man arrested for multiple murders after body discovered in park Updated Jun 10, 2022 Recommended for you