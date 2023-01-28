...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with higher
gusts and seas building 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hitter's Paradise Maui launches new monthly community event
KAHULUI, Maui (KITV4) - Hitter's Paradise Maui is an indoor training facility for baseball and softball players on the island of Maui. In February they kick off a brand new community event.
Hitter’s Paradise and Pacific Pride baseball is a world-class all-inclusive facility led by former MLB coaches on Maui. No matter the skill level, Hitter’s Paradise offers baseball training programs designed to achieve goals including personalized coaching options with training specialization focused on all fielding positions, hitting techniques, and pitching form. We also focus on auxiliary topics such as cognitive performance, speed & agility, and body recovery. Additionally, Hitter’s Paradise hosts several clinics designed to incorporate group training, position-specific skill work and game-like scenarios.
Their mission is to help young players develop solid fundamentals and learn proper techniques. Hitter's Paradise Maui provides a unique opportunity to achieve the next level of the game. They challenge players of all abilities with specific skill instruction and drill progressions focused on developing good habits while improving overall baseball skills.
On February 11th they will be hosting an open house event where kids can come see the facility and take turns hitting baseballs at different speeds. Maui Fresh Streetry will be providing food. The hope is to create an evening similar to a First Friday event and continue to host it once per month.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.