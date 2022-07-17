Historic south swell peaks Sunday, high surf warning extended through Monday

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A historic south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will produce dangerous breaking waves along south facing shores
today into Monday. A combination of large surf and regular
predicted water levels could lead to flooding of beaches that
typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily
tide.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 18 to 24 feet today, subsiding to 15 to 20 ft Monday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances,
and the potential for significant harbor surges during the next
couple of days. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port, and when
mooring or launching vessels through Monday.
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, high pressure located far north of the Aloha State will maintain strong and gusty trade winds today.
A drier than normal, breezy trade wind weather pattern is expected from tonight through Tuesday.
A return to a more typical trade wind weather pattern with windward focused showers is expected starting around mid-week.
Finally, a very large south swell will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south facing shores of all islands into Monday.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to upper 80's today.
Winds are blowing out of the east from 15 to 25 mph.
Surf this Sunday:
North - 1-3'
West - 7-10'
South - 18-24'
East - 6-8'
The High Surf Warning has been extended through Monday afternoon as this swell slowly subsides through much of next week. A Marine Weather Statement has been issued to account for the combination of large surf and regular predicted water levels that could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain dry, and harbor surges, especially at and around the peak daily high tide.
The High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of the Big Island has been cancelled as the swells from Former Tropical Cyclone Darby have subsided. However, surf along all east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into much of next week due to strong persistent trades.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.