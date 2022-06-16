Historic LGBTQ+ bills signed into law by Governor Ige

Signing of historic LBGTQ+ bills in Hawaii against the backdrop of the Bishop Museum's opening of the exhibit Healer Stones of Kapaemahu which celebrates the Mahu and gender fluid community in The Islands.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige signed three bills into law today that protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities in Hawaii.
The historic bill signing event took place at Bishop Museum. Several representatives of Hawaii's LGBTQ community were on hand for the bill signing ceremony today. Two of the bills address insurance coverage for gender affirming treatments and jury participation for the LGBTQ community. The third measure establishes the Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission.
"Collectively, these 3 bills are critical in supporting the LGBTQ+ members in our communities," says Gov. Ige. "They will help us identify social and community issues more effectively and ensure that we can work to prevent discrimination in many areas of our society."
“My hope is that we send a strong message across the nation that while some states are looking backwards, Hawaii will continue to move forward," said Rep. Adrian Tam (D).
“These bills while important each in their own merits, mean so much more because it is not just about a commission, or jury service or anything else this is about fundamentally rejecting the politics of division,” said Senator Chris Lee (D).
On the same day of the historic signing of the 3 bills that protect the Mahu and LGBTQ community, the Healer stones of the Kapaemahu Exhibition opened at the Bishop Museum.
Dean Hamer - Co-curator , The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu , "These stones honor 4 Mahu people of dual male and female spirit who long ago brought the healing arts long ago from Hawaii.
Hamer adds, "These bills protect the rights of LGBTQ people and it makes sure our community is at the table as decisions are made and reflects that these are not new or radical ideas these are old ideas. That have been here long before Westerners arrived.
Rep. Adrian Tam (D) Waikiki – Ala Moana "This monument that we are showcasing is the only gender fluid monument in the world."
The Real Healer Stones of Kapaemahu, from which the stones at the Bishop Museum are recreated, are located on Waikiki Beach.
The immersive exhibit includes the animated film Kapaemahu which was produced by Co-curators, Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson and Hina-lei-moana Wong-Kalu.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.