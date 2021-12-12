Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hilo woman last seen on Dec. 9 found safe, Big Island police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Jodi Monet Herstine

Jodi Monet Herstine was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 500 block of Kulaniapia Drive in Hilo. Investigators say she may be driving her gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number NR4CN.

 Hawaii Police Department

Update:

The Hilo woman reported missing on Dec. 9 has safely been located, police said.

Hawaii Police report 34-year-old Jodi Monet Herstine was located in good health on Monday. Authorities did not say where she was found or why she went missing.

Original:

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old Hilo woman who was last seen on Dec. 9.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Jodi Monet Herstine was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 500 block of Kulaniapia Drive in Hilo. Investigators say she may be driving her gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number NR4CN.

Police say Jodi is African American. She stands at 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black, medium-length curly hair and brown eyes. No other information has been released.

Anyone who has seen Jodi since Dec. 9 or anyone who knows where she is is asked to call the Hawaii Police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Christian Schaber at christian.schaber@hawaiicounty.gov.