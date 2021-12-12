Hilo woman last seen on Dec. 9 found safe, Big Island police say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Hilo woman reported missing on Dec. 9 has safely been located, police said.
Hawaii Police report 34-year-old Jodi Monet Herstine was located in good health on Monday. Authorities did not say where she was found or why she went missing.
Original:
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old Hilo woman who was last seen on Dec. 9.
According to the Hawaii Police Department, Jodi Monet Herstine was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 500 block of Kulaniapia Drive in Hilo. Investigators say she may be driving her gray 2001 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number NR4CN.
Police say Jodi is African American. She stands at 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black, medium-length curly hair and brown eyes. No other information has been released.
Anyone who has seen Jodi since Dec. 9 or anyone who knows where she is is asked to call the Hawaii Police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Christian Schaber at christian.schaber@hawaiicounty.gov.