Hilo man dies after 100-foot fall in Volcanoes National Park By David Hixon David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The National Park Service (NPS) and Hawai’i County Fire Department recovered the body of a 75-year-old Hilo man from a closed area of Volcanoes National Park.According to the NPS, the man was reported missing by family members at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022.Firefighters and NPS rangers performed a search in the darkness, locating the man 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna viewing area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano.The man's body was recovered by helicopter at approximately 8 a.m.Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.Investigation of the incident is ongoing. Local Hiker rescued after getting caught in whiteout conditions on Mauna Kea trail By Matthew Nuttle Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nps National Park Service Hawai'i County Fire Department Institutes Social Services Firefighter Hilo Identification Ranger Volcanoes National Park Volcano Big Island Volcanology Law David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Follow David Hixon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV News Beyond Guilt: New UH legal clinic targets cases of unfair sentencing Updated Jan 2, 2022 COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 206 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 19, 2021 Local Landslides blocking lanes on Piilani Highway, Hana Highway on Maui Updated Dec 30, 2021 COVID-19 More COVID-19 Omicron worries as people count down to Christmas Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local 70-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Nimitz Hwy Updated Dec 1, 2021 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related deaths, 3,178 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 2, 2022 Recommended for you