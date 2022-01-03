Offers go here

Hilo man dies after 100-foot fall in Volcanoes National Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Honolulu Fire Department reports uptick in rescue calls in 2021

HILO, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The National Park Service (NPS) and Hawai’i County Fire Department recovered the body of a 75-year-old Hilo man from a closed area of Volcanoes National Park.

According to the NPS, the man was reported missing by family members at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022.

Firefighters and NPS rangers performed a search in the darkness, locating the man 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna viewing area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano.

The man's body was recovered by helicopter at approximately 8 a.m.

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com