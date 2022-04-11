 Skip to main content
Hiker rescued from the Manana Trail in Pearl City

  • Updated
16-year-old hiker rescued off Manana trail

PEARL CITY (KITV4) - A hiker was rescued in Pearl City on Monday, after getting lost on the Manana Trail.

On April 11, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call at around 7 p.m. Five HFD units responded, and arrived at the scene. A 27-year-old was hiking on the trail when she became lost.

The hiker was safely airlifted and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Hawaii Fire Department shares the following hiking safety tips:

  • Never hike alone.
  • Familiarize yourself with the area you are about to hike.
  • Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external back-up battery.
  • Pack food, snacks and water.
  • Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.
  • Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed
  • safely.
  • Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.

