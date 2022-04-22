 Skip to main content
Hiker rescued from Diamond Head trail

  Updated
Injured hiker rescued on Diamond Head trail

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a sick hiker on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu on Friday.

It was reported that a 31-year-old female started feeling sick and was unable to descend the trail on her own. At 8:40 a.m., HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location and conducted a medical assessment.

The hiker was airlifted to the nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 8:59 a.m.

HFD concluded this incident with no other injuries reported.

Hikers are encouraged by the HFD to follow these hiking safety tips:

Bring Your Cell Phone

In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.

Get Information About The Trail

Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow the signage. Be aware of any restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.

Stay Put

You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark, by staying in one place. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

