Hiker rescued after getting caught in whiteout conditions on Mauna Kea trail

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rangers had to rescue a hiker who got lost in thick whiteout conditions on Mauna Kea’s Humu’ula Trail, Tuesday night.
Rangers with the University of Hawaii - Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship went searching for the 64-year-old hiker after 7 p.m. when the man did not return from a day hike.
According to rescuers, the man registered for his hike at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. But when he had not returned as it was starting to get dark, rangers knew something was wrong. Rangers first attempted to contact the hiker by phone, but later learned the he put down the wrong contact number on his registration form.
Rescuers then went out into the snow, hiking about a mile to get to the man’s location. They were able to pinpoint that location using his cell phone’s GPS after the hiker made calls to 911.
The hiker was found holed up in a small cave between Waiau Lake and Maunakea Access Road, where he was taking shelter from the snow, rescuers said. The man was able to hike out on his own but was later taken to the hospital as a precaution. The hiker’s identity has not been released.
