Hiker reported missing on Waimano Ridge Trail found dead

...Fire Weather Watch in effect for Wednesday...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades around 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A hiker reported missing on the Waimano Ridge Trail has been found dead, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed.
According to EMS, crews assisted with the death pronouncement after the hiker’s body was found roughly 100 feet down a cliff.
Search organizers first posted about a hiker, 61-year-old Nathan Yuen, who went out for a hike on Sunday, Aug. 7, but did not return home.
Organizers say Yuen was seen once on Sunday just after 7 a.m. that day at a Starbucks in the 1600 block of Nuuanu Ave. in Honolulu. He was seen again around 8 a.m. at the Waimano Valley Ridge Trail Head, wearing a maroon shirt and an army green cap.
His car was later found by Honolulu Police officers next to Pearl City High School, not far from the trail head.
Authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the body found on Tuesday. EMS has only said the victim is a 61-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:20 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.