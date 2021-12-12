Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hiker, 60, rescued from Kolekole Trail after falling and injuring hip

  • Updated
  • 0
hiking trail

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 60-year-old hiker had to be rescued off Kolekole Trail after falling and injuring his hip on Sunday.

Rescuers were called out around 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about the injured hiker on Kolekole Trail near Wahiawa. Crews had to secure a landing zone for the helicopter on the artillery practice range at Schofield Barracks Army base.

After confirming the range was not active, rescuers set out to locate the injured hiker. The man was spotted around 1:50 p.m. and crews were dropped to his location. After assessing his injuries, rescuers were able to hoist the injured hiker back to safety.

The hiker was then taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officials did not say how serious the hiker’s injuries were or if he was hiking with anyone else at the time.

