Highway Inn urges customers to avoid ordering on DoorDash

  • Updated
Highway Inn DoorDash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Highway Inn is asking customers to avoid purchasing food through DoorDash and Storefront by DoorDash.

In an email sent to customers Saturday, the company said they are being impersonated and those who order will not receive any food. Highway Inn is also asking DoorDash drivers to not accept orders.

