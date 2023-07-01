Highway Inn urges customers to avoid ordering on DoorDash

SPJ Intern
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Highway Inn is asking customers to avoid purchasing food through DoorDash and Storefront by DoorDash.
In an email sent to customers Saturday, the company said they are being impersonated and those who order will not receive any food. Highway Inn is also asking DoorDash drivers to not accept orders.
If you want to order food from Highway Inn, they say the only way to do it is through BiteSquad or the Highway Inn website.
The restaurant is one of Oahu's oldest family-owned and operated and has been serving Hawaiian food since 1947. They have locations in Kakaako and Waipahu, next to the rail station.
When ordering from food delivery apps be conscious of possible scams. There is no verification system on DoorDash to ensure that the businesses are legitimate.
A new account can be created for a restaurant only using a bank account, contact information, business hours, a menu and pickup instructions.
