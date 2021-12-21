Highway 19 north of Hilo on the Big Island reopened following landslide | UPDATE

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii Island police say Highway 19 has been reopened following a landslide early Tuesday morning.
The landslide shut down the entire highway earlier on Tuesday causing drivers to have to re-route. Police originally expected the closure to last about three hours.
Original:
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A landslide on Highway 19 on the Big Island is forcing drivers to alter their routes.
According to the Hawaii Police Department, the landslide occurred near mile marker 19 on the Hilo Side of the Honomu Intersection. The landslide has caused a total closure of the highway, officials said.
Drivers are being asked to detour around the area using the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Highway 19 is expected to remain closed for at least the next three hours while crews work to clear the scene.
Police say Daniel K. Inouye Highway is the only detour route around the landslide because a fallen tree is blocking the road on Old Mamalahoa Highway in the area of Church Gulch.