Highlighting the power of the Hawaiian vote

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- In an effort to promote the importance of Native Hawaiian civic engagement and turnout at the polls, a collaboration of community organizations will once again be organizing several get-out-the-vote events across Hawai'i.
These events aim to encourage the broader Native Hawaiian community to vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election and also to highlight the importance of participating in Hawai'i's electoral processes.
“There is a long-standing misinformed belief that Native Hawaiians neither care nor show up to the polls to vote, as compared to other ethnic groups in Hawaiʻi,” said Hailama Farden.
Farden is the President of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.
“This is a tiresome and harmful stereotype," said Farden. "We are once again organizing to send a clear message that our lāhui is rising, and we will show up to the polls and amplify our voices this election.”
According to a recent survey, the 2022 ʻImi Pono Hawaiʻi Wellbeing Survey, a majority of Native Hawaiians (87%) plan to vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. That is a rate nearly identical to non-Hawaiians.
Furthermore, the survey found that Native Hawaiians have unique civic assets and are significantly more likely than non-Hawaiians to participate in community events or activities and address community issues.
“As rising leaders in our community, we have a responsibility to ensure that future generations of Hawaiians have the opportunity to continue living here in Hawaiʻi,” said Cheyenne Sato, a senior at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i campus.
The survey was conducted by Kamehameha Schools, Liliʻuokalani Trust, The Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and Papa Ola Lōkahi.
“Now is the best time to act," said Sato. "We need first to be educated and, second, to vote. We need leaders who will fight for the issues that matter most to the people of Hawai‘i. Participating in these elections is critical to achieving that goal.”
Participants will drop their ballots off at the Wailuku Community Center at 9:00 a.m.
Sign waving will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center (near Sears).
Honolulu, O'ahu
Wednesday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m.
Sign waving will begin at ʻIolani Palace at 11:00 a.m.
Participants will be dropping off their ballots at Honolulu Hale at 11:30 a.m.
Hilo, Hawai'i
Wednesday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m.
Sign waving will begin at Wailoa River State Park at 11:00 a.m.
Participants will drop their ballots at the County Building on Pauahi Street at 11:45 a.m.
Waimea, Hawai'i
Friday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m.
Sign Waving near Church Row (Intersection of Māmalahoa Highway + Church Road).
Sign waving will begin near Church Row at 10:00 a.m. Participants will drop off their ballots at the Waimea Police Station at 11:15 a.m.
Nānākuli, O'ahu
Tuesday, November 1 at 4:30 p.m.
Sign Waving at Kalanianaʻole Beach Park
Waiʻanae, O'ahu
Thursday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m.
Sign Waving at Waiʻanae Mall (near Starbucks)
Kapolei, O'ahu
Monday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Sign Waving in front of DHHL Office (Kapolei Parkway + Kinoiki Street)
Wai'anae, O'ahu
Monday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Waiʻanae – Sign Waving at Waiʻanae District Park
Participating organizations include the Kamehameha Schools, the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs (AHCC), the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), Ka Leo O Nā ʻŌpio, the Native Hawaiian Education Council, Papa Ola Lōkahi, Kanaeokana, Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School and Kanu O Ka ʻĀina Public New Century Public Charter School.
