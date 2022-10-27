 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highlighting the power of the Hawaiian vote

  • Updated
  • 0

Organization, KONO, hosts statewide civic engagement events

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- In an effort to promote the importance of Native Hawaiian civic engagement and turnout at the polls, a collaboration of community organizations will once again be organizing several get-out-the-vote events across Hawai'i.

These events aim to encourage the broader Native Hawaiian community to vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election and also to highlight the importance of participating in Hawai'i's electoral processes.

Download PDF ʻImi Pono_Voting_Infographic_V3.pdf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred