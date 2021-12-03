High surf warning in effect until Monday morning

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island's
Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or
more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of
communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a
slow-moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture
associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short
term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential
for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms
west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front
will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This
will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well
into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.A very large north-northwest swell will fill in today, then quickly
build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then
quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift
more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower
through the first part of next week.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT....Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet by Saturday
morning.
* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts,
and seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
