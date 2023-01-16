High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High surf advisory in effect until Tuesday morning HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui.The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory levels across most north and west-facing shores.High surf levels could make it dangerous for swimmers and surfers which was made clear on Sunday.Lifeguards rescued 21 people on the north shore and made more than 3,000 preventative actions.At Sharks Cove, four people were washed off rocks into the water. First responders administered first aid on the scene and cared for lacerations and abrasions.At the surf spot Freddyland, lifeguards responded to surfers who were caught in a strong rip current. They did not require medical treatment.At Ehuka Beach, a surfer was participating in a chest when he hit his head on reef. Lifeguards performed CPR on the 24-year-old and he began to breathe. EMS responded and took over with advanced life support and transported him to the emergency room.Lifeguards want to remind you to avoid going in if you are not an experienced swimmer or surfer and always follow their recommendations. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Surfer Surf Lifeguard Shore Hydrography Medicine Social Service Advisory Swimmer Hawaii Honolulu Oahu Maui Big Island Niihau Molokai Lanai Danger Weather Waves Rip Tide Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Aging Well Aging Well: Lunalilo Home says its garden feeds the soul Updated Oct 11, 2022 News Hawaii businesses struggle to keep workers in latest COVID surge Updated Jun 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Man, 56, in serious condition after stabbing near Diamond Head; suspect not arrested | UPDATE Updated Aug 1, 2022 Local Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3 Updated Oct 20, 2022 Local NCIS takes suspect into custody, Three suspicious packages found near military base Updated Nov 10, 2022 Local Hawaii Pacific Health hosting 2023 Great Aloha Run; Registration discount before October 31 Updated Dec 13, 2022 Recommended for you