High School seniors encouraged to apply for $10,000 scholarships

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High School seniors engaged in community service are encouraged to apply for $10,000 scholarships through the Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD)’s Exceptional Youth Scholarship.
The scholarships recognize high school seniors who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence and community service.
10 students will awarded a one-time, need-based $10,000 scholarship to help offset the costs of attending a four-year university or college in the United States including tuition, housing, books, and other on-campus related expenses.
Applications can be submitted until April 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applications will be evaluated on academics, character, leadership, and service.
For an application to be deemed complete, students must upload all components, including FAFSA forms and school transcripts through Fall 2022.
Eligibility includes:
- Must be a high school senior at time of application – Scholarships cannot be deferred
- Minimum cumulative GPA: 3.0 (through end of Fall 2022)
- Must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
- Must have devoted a minimum of 100 hours to community service, volunteer, or mentorship activities during 4 years of high school
- Must be a US citizen or legal resident
“Education is one of our core values, and we believe in the positive impact of lifelong learning and mentorship,” said David Ulich, Executive Board Member of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. “We hope the Exceptional Youth Scholarship relieves some of the financial burden of pursuing a degree, letting students focus on their academic and personal growth instead.”
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.