High School Football Back in Action on Oahu for the Fall

OAHU-- High school football was back on the gridiron this week.
Farrington got things started Thursday night with a bigtime victory. Friday night, it was Mililani's turn to try to snap their six game losing streak to Saint Louis.
Picking it up in the 1st quarter, with no score, the Trojans were on the their own 30 yard line. McMillan aired it out down the field to Raymond Roller. Roller did the rest, 70 Yards into the endzone giving the Trojans a 7 to 0 lead.
Right before the half, St. Louis responded. Titan Lacaden made the grab over the middle for the score.
But the trojans pulled away in the 4th quarter. Andrew Manivong Jr with a 29 yard touchdown sealed the deal as the Trojans started the season with 28 to 7 win.
Kaiser hosted Iolani, and at the end of the 1st quarter the Raiders were already up 14 to nothing, when Brayden Morioka returned a punt, cutting outside and down the sideline. The football came loose, but thankfully, teammate Asher Matsui was there to scoop it up and score putting the Raiders up by 27 at the half.
The raiders rolled to an easy win, 62-27.
On the Windward side, Kailua hosted Leilehua. The Surfriders were up 14 to zero after the first quarter. But in the 2nd quarter, the Mules got on board. Cole Northington, went straight up the middle bringing Leilehua within 8.
Kailua answered back a few minutes later, Ma'a Fonoti connecting 17 Yards to Rees Webber for the score. Leilehua ended the game in a tie against Kailua.