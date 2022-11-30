 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

‘High probability’ lava flow from Mauna Loa will reach Daniel K. Inouye Highway, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Loa Eruption

This image, taken during an early morning overflight on 30 November 2022, shows Fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. As of 7 a.m. HST, the lava fountains reach 65-82 feet and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at 0.08 miles per hour.

 Courtesy: USGS

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Lava flowing from the Mauna Loa eruption has a “high probability” of reaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, officials said at a press briefing Wednesday. The closure would cut off one of the Big Island’s main connecting roads.

Lava has been flowing from multiple fissures in the Northeast Rift Zone, led by fissure three, emergency officials said.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred