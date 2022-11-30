‘High probability’ lava flow from Mauna Loa will reach Daniel K. Inouye Highway, officials say

This image, taken during an early morning overflight on 30 November 2022, shows Fissure 3, the dominant source of activity. As of 7 a.m. HST, the lava fountains reach 65-82 feet and feed a lava flow moving to the northeast at 0.08 miles per hour.
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Lava flowing from the Mauna Loa eruption has a “high probability” of reaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, officials said at a press briefing Wednesday. The closure would cut off one of the Big Island’s main connecting roads.
Lava has been flowing from multiple fissures in the Northeast Rift Zone, led by fissure three, emergency officials said.
As of 9:30 a.m., the lava was reported to be a little more than three and a half miles from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway – also known as Saddle Road – moving at about .08 miles per hour, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
"As the lava gets closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, many of our partners are doing their plans. That is the main transit between east and west Hawaii. The fallback is the coastal routes that have been in existence all these years," said Talmadge Mango with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
Magno said it would probably take months to re-establish the east-west route if or when lava goes over the highway.
At its current flow rate, the lava would take at least 46 hours to reach the road, but officials with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) say the flow will slow more and spread as it moves onto flatter ground, and could even shift direction.
Lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is mainly coming from a single vent about 10,500 feet up the mountain, and the lava front is about 3.6 miles from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, moving slowly and slowing down even more this morning.
