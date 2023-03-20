'High levels' of jet fuel antifreeze detected in Red Hill water, according to memo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents impacted by the Red Hill Fuel Spill are said to have been exposed to yet another chemical.
A newly-discovered memo from the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) shows water samples detected high levels of diethylene glycol.
The substance is used as an additive in jet fuel called Fuel System Icing Inhibitor (FSII), according to DOH. The memo, released Feb. 2, 2023, shows the coolant is used in aviation fuel to keep it from freezing.
That fuel spilled into the Navy's water system affecting tens of thousands of households in November 2021.
The memo shows anti-freeze is the biggest health risk for people, despite FSII being less toxic than the chemical used in vehicle antifreeze, ethylene glycol, according to DOH.
A copy of the memo is included at the bottom of this article.
KITV4's reached out to the DOH and the Navy’s Joint Task Force Red Hill for comment. A DOH spokesperson issued the following statement, saying in part, “A high level of FSII was reported for a water sample collected by the Navy on December 21, 2021, in the vicinity of the Red Hill Shaft. The high solubility of FSII suggests that it could have been present in groundwater drawn into the JBPHH drinking water system at even higher concentrations and at levels that could have posed potential health risks, in addition to the jet fuel itself. DOH alerted the Navy as well as the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) about concern over additives in the fuel shortly after the November 2021 release.”
The National Institute of Health (NIH) shows antifreeze is clear, colorless, practically odorless, and has a sweetish taste. People who consume the coolant could experience headaches, fatigue, grogginess, nausea, and vomiting.
The Navy provided JP-5 Safety Data Sheet (SDS) as well as the Red Hill Navy fuel additives list in 2016 under the AOC. We provided this information to DOH in January 2022. Navy, in coordination with HDOH, US EPA, Army, and NMC Public Health, as the Interagency Drinking Water System Team, used this information to create the drinking water sampling plan that has been followed to certify the water is safe to drink.
Chemical and Physical Information on JP-5 and JP-8 jet fuels can be found at the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry at the CDC. Under the AOC, the Navy prepared a document summarizing the fuel additives used in each of the fuel types at Red Hill. A second document was prepared summarizing the Chemicals of Potential Concern recommended for long term groundwater monitoring at the facility. Both documents are available at the following links here and here.
This information has been provided to the public.
The Navy has collected quarterly sampling for all additives in JP-5, including diethylene glycol monomethyl ether, also known as 2-(2 methoxyethoxy)-ethanol), since 2016. All results for 2-(2 methoxyethoxy)-ethanol) have been non-detect, including the sample collected from the Red Hill Shaft on December 21, 2021. These sample results are posted in the Red Hill Quarterly Release Report on the EPA website here.
The Navy was not aware of the memorandum from DOH referenced in the article. On multiple occasions, the Navy provided DOH a complete list of the additives in the fuel stored at Red Hill, as well as the supporting laboratory analysis. As part of the approved Drinking Water Sampling Plan developed by the Interagency Drinking Water Systems Team, the Navy collected samples from Waiawa Shaft, Navy Aiea Halawa Shaft, and Red Hill Shaft to characterize concentrations of constituents in the source water. These samples were analyzed via EPA Methods 8260 (VOCs), 8270 (SVOCs), 8015 (TPH-G, TPH-D,TPH-O) – plus Tentatively Identified Compounds (TICs).
We take the safety and health of the community seriously and continue to work with regulators and Defense Health Agency on the way ahead.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.