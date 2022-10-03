 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Lead Contamination Found on Pu'uloa Shoreline in Ewa Beach

  • 0
High Lead Contamination Found on Pu'uloa Shoreline in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) In January and February 2022, Surfrider Foundation Oʻahu Chapter obtained samples of the sandy soils from the oceanside of impact berms and the beach area directly seaward of the Puʻuloa Range Training Facility (PRTF) in ʻEwa Beach. These areas are vulnerable to coastal erosion. The samples were tested by Hawaiʻi Analytical Laboratories, LLC. The results show lead concentrations of up to 14,000 mg/kg - over 17 times the accepted public health levels for industrial areas and 70 times the accepted level for residential areas. The Hawai’i Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response Office has established a lead standard of 200 mg/kg in residential areas and 800 mg/kg in industrial areas.

“These high lead concentrations are extremely concerning,” said Keili McEvilly, Surfrider Foundation Oʻahu Chapter Coordinator. “This is a public health issue for all beachgoers and ocean users as well as a threat to the coastal environment.”

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred