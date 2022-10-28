High bacteria levels reported at several Kauai beaches By KITV4 Web Staff Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TruVuAdmin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIHU'E, Kaua'i (KITV4) - The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting waters off of several beaches on Kaua‘i Friday morning.Elevated levels of bacteria were detected during routine beach monitoring.Lawai Beach Park ( Levels of 150 per 100 mL)Prince Kuhio Park (Levels of 306 per 100 mL)Koloa Landing (Levels of 560 per 100 mL)DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample and will update the notification based on the results of this retesting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Doh Beach Kaua'i Bacteria Music The Hawai'i State Department Of Health Representativeness Notification More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 12 new COVID-related deaths, 1,777 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Aug 31, 2022 Local Banned in Hawaii: A 21-inch snake found in a Home Depot has reptile experts staying vigilant Updated Jul 11, 2022 Business Alarm over new COVID-19 variant already causing economic hardship Updated Dec 2, 2021 Crime & Courts Maui police investigating murder after man's body found in Haiku home Updated Jul 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island police renewing efforts to solve Puna man's murder from July 2021 Updated Mar 16, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Wet, unsettled weather continues Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you