HIFF hosts free screenings of films in Waikiki showcasing local talent

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Need a pau hana activity for Wednesday? The Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) is showcasing free local and international films every Wednesday at the Prince Waikiki Hotel.
The HIFF's Made in Hawaii Showcase highlights local directors and some will host a talk story after the screening of their films.
The event doesn't require you to reserve a ticket or seat, just go to the fifth floor of the Prince Waikiki Hotel. Parking can be validated if you buy a drink or food from the Hinana Bar at the hotel.
The film shown on June 28, Ka Ho'i, explores a Hawaiian war veteran's conflict of growing older, his past and the thought of being forgotten in the world.
The series started on June 7 with Waterman and ends August 9 with the showing of Everything Everywhere All at Once.
