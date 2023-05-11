 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

HIEMA to test new or upgraded sirens on the Big Island Friday

Warning Siren generic

FILE - A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is seen in Honolulu on Nov. 29, 2017. A Cold War-era law in Hawaii that allows authorities to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency could soon be repealed by lawmakers after concerns about its constitutionality and potential misuse in an era of increasing polarization. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

 Caleb Jones

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) will be testing new or upgraded warning sirens at four locations on Hawaii Island on Friday.

The tests are part of HIEMA’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. The sirens are scheduled to sound on Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tests will feature various alert tones, HIEMA officials said.

