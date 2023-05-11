HIEMA to test new or upgraded sirens on the Big Island Friday

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1230 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall
continuing over east Oahu. The area of rain has remained
nearly stationary with peak rates of around 1 inch per hour
over the eastern Koolau Range. Stream gages indicated that
water levels in several of the east Oahu streams have stopped
increasing but remained elevated a few feet above normal
levels. The area of rainfall is expected to persist for the
next several hours.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1230 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) will be testing new or upgraded warning sirens at four locations on Hawaii Island on Friday.
The tests are part of HIEMA’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program. The sirens are scheduled to sound on Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tests will feature various alert tones, HIEMA officials said.
The purpose of the tests is to ensure that the new equipment is integrated with the statewide network and can alert the local communities if there is an imminent hazard. The equipment being tested may include new siren locations, relocations of existing sirens, or upgraded equipment.
Testing is in cooperation with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency. The specific locations of the sirens are as follows:
Kaumana Elementary School, Hilo
Kulaimano Community Center, Pepeekeo
Gilbert Carvalho Park, Hilo
Hualani Park, Hilo
Testing at each site usually takes 30 to 60 minutes, and people within a mile of the site being tested will hear short bursts of various siren tones, such as a steady tone, high-low, tamper warning, etc.
HIEMA officials assure the public that these are only tests and there is no actual emergency. The public does not need to take any action.
