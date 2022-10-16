 Skip to main content
HIEMA ready to support if Mauna Loa Volcano becomes active

Hawaii officials want evacuation plan for Mauna Loa volcano
Mauna Loa

MAUNA LOA (KITV)- Earthquake activity continued on Mauna Loa this weekend, but there's still no indication of the island’s volcano erupting. The United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation and communicating with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

USGS and Hawaii County Civil Defense are doing most of the monitoring, but the organizations have been in constant contact with HIEMA since Mauna Loa started showing activity.

