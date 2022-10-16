HIEMA ready to support if Mauna Loa Volcano becomes active

MAUNA LOA (KITV)- Earthquake activity continued on Mauna Loa this weekend, but there's still no indication of the island’s volcano erupting. The United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation and communicating with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
USGS and Hawaii County Civil Defense are doing most of the monitoring, but the organizations have been in constant contact with HIEMA since Mauna Loa started showing activity.
HIEMA was created to coordinate state resources in case of an emergency, but at this point there has been no such requests for support. The agency and its staff continue to stand ready for this if it is to occur. The related organizations are relying on the Observatory's experts, extensive network of seismic monitors, other instruments, and cameras on the mountain to make such a decision. In the meantime, HIEMA has been communicating the latest updates with officials from the Island of Hawaii and giving updates to the state. The agency has an "All Hazards Plan" in place to deal with disasters such as a typhoon, nuclear strike, or even a volcano eruption. The latest plan was updated just this year.
" We work with our 4 counties, from a comprehensive emergency management perspective. Each of them have their own response where they work with police, fire, utilities, and other first responder agencies. We would support them with any resource requests or needs they have," said HIEMA Administrator Luke Meyers.
Local authorities and experts are going to have to make requests for assistance, if something does happen with the volcano. Monitoring will continue until that point or until activity cools down.
