HGEA endorses Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet. Strongest winds and highest seas around Kauai.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday, though some areas will continue
to experience advisory conditions for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On March 22, the Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA) announced its endorsement for Lieutenant Governor in the upcoming election.
Surrounded by dozens of supporters, HGEA Executive Director Randy Perreira declared the organization’s support for House Representative Sylvia Luke of District 25. He said Luke shares the same values as them and strongly believes her knowledge, expertise and experience will help Hawaii evolve to a post pandemic state.
Perreira said during the pandemic, Luke stepped up and served multiple roles like state funding, education and even volunteered at the HGEA to help with calls of unemployment.
Justin Lamb, the State Political Action Committee Chairman at HGEA, also spoke at the announcement. He said Luke is the epitome of servant leadership and what our state desperately needs.
“It’s a great honor to know that the largest employee union in our state is an ally in our ongoing effort to improve the lives of all who live here in Hawaii,” said Luke. “I’m proud to stand with all of you as we work collaboratively with the governor to pursue the brighter future for all of us. Thank you all.”