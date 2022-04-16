HFD rescues paddlers from swamped canoes off Black Point

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 800 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 450 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers over windward
Oahu falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest
rainfall was occurring between Waikane and Punaluu, and the
Kahana Stream has shown a rapid rise in water levels.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Waiahole, Hauula, Kahaluu,
Ahuimanu, Laie, Kahuku, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Manoa, Kahana Valley
State Park, Kualoa, Heeia and Malaekahana State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel (OSD) responded at 10:02 a.m. on Saturday to a call reporting two swamped six-person canoes at Black Point in Kahala.
HFD reports, that units arrived on the scene at 10:10 a.m. and initiated a visual for the canoes. OSD was able to successfully make contact with the distressed paddlers and reported they would assist the paddlers to shore.
HFD’s Rescue 1 then launched their boat to assist with towing one canoe to shore. All canoes and paddlers were transported safely to shore by 12:28 p.m.
EMS personnel were also on the scene for medical support, however, no injuries were reported.