HFD rescues boaters in distress on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to two emergency calls of boaters in distress on Oahu, Friday evening.
HFD reports the first call came in at about 4:40 PM for a boat in distress off Nanakuli Beach Park. The second call came in at around 7:25 PM for a capsized vessel approximately 700 yards off the Mokulua Islands in Lanikai.
In Nanakuli,
It was reported that two people were in the water and in dire need of assistance. Once on scene, HFD launched a firefighter aboard a rescue surfboard.
The boater was located at 8:04 PM HFD then provided a floating platform and reported the boaters were conscious and in urgent need of exfiltration.
In Lanikai,
It was reported that through cell phone communications, firefighters were able to determine that the boat was disabled and adrift approximately three miles offshore. HFD's rescue crews boat towed the disabled boat to the Waianae Boat Harbor and secured the occupants at 5:17 p.m.
Helicopter assistance along with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Division assisted in both emergency rescues.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Boating Safety Tips:
• Check the boat’s engine and equipment before leaving.
• Always keep an anchor, extra fuel, warm clothing, and flares on board.
• Bring two working forms of communication. Keep cell phones in a waterproof container.