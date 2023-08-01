HFD rescues a hiker on a Hawaii Kai trail

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker from the Hahaione Trail in Hawaii Kai.
On Tuesday, August 1, a 29-year-old woman was on the Hahaione Trail in Hawaii Kai and needed to be rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) due to her inability to exit the trail because of the specific area she was in.
After notifying HFD about her situation, HFD was able to find her on the ridgeline between Kuliouou Road and Kawaihae Street. An HFD chopper located the hiker and picked her up, brought her to a remote landing zone around 11:30 a.m. She received a medical assessment and did not have any injuries.
HFD encourages all hikers to stay hydrated and to always prepare for the unexpected. As well as to remember what your physical abilities and limitations are, and to take on trails that can be enjoyed safely. HFD also wants to remind hikers to stay on the trail that they’re on to avoid getting lost or injured.