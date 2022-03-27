HFD rescues 70-year-old hiker after falling 50 feet off of Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe KITV4 Digital Team Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was called Sunday to a distressed hiker on the Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe. HFD reports a 70-year-old male slid off the trail and was unable to to climb on the the trail path. Air 2 spotted the man approximately 50 feet down an embankment. Fire fighters say the hiker only sustained minor injuries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Friendship Garden Kaneohe Honolulu Fire Department Hiker More From KITV 4 Island News Local Aloha Friday Weather: Sunshine and trade winds, surf is up Updated Mar 11, 2022 Local City plans to close parking area across of Laniakea Beach once again Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local Red Hill fuel concrete containment tanks are crumbling Updated Dec 9, 2021 News WWII documentary debuts at Pearl Harbor Updated Dec 18, 2021 Local A bluffside collapse on Oahu's North Shore reveals troubling trends for Hawaii Updated Feb 28, 2022 Local Access to three US-Canada border crossings cut off by trucker protest blockades Feb 10, 2022 Recommended for you