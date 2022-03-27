 Skip to main content
HFD rescues 70-year-old hiker after falling 50 feet off of Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was called Sunday to a distressed hiker on the Friendship Garden Trail in Kaneohe. 

HFD reports a 70-year-old male slid off the trail and was unable to to climb on the the trail path.  

Air 2 spotted the man approximately 50 feet down an embankment.  Fire fighters say the hiker only sustained minor injuries. 

