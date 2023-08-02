HFD reports body found floating off Mokauea Island | UPDATE

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
UPDATE 10:00 P.M. -- HPD reports the body identified off Sand Island waters is a 69-year-old man. EMS performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Police report no signs of foul play.
ORIGINAL STORY
---
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a body found floating off of Mokauea Island in Kalihi, Wednesday.
On August 2, 2023, HFD received a 911 call at 4:24 p.m. of a body found floating off of Mokauea Island. HFD, along with state of Hawaii Airport Rescue. Firefighting units were also dispatched to assist. The first HFD unit arrived on the scene at 4:33 p.m. to investigate.
The 911 caller reported finding a body floating in the water while padding in the area. A HFD rescue boat with Honolulu Police Department officers onboard was able to make the ocean scene at 5:06 p.m. where custody of the body was taken over by HPD.
All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.