HFD puts out 2-alarm on docked boat at Ala Wai boat harbor By KITV Web Staff Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 52 min ago

The fire started at around 8:30 pm and a witness who was nearby at Magic Island said he saw an explosion. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are at the scene of a boat fire that's docked at Ala Wai Boat Harbor off Ala Moana Boulevard.According to the HFD, they received a 911 call for a boat fire near 1651 Ala Moana Blvd at 8:38 p.m. Fire crews responded with over 40 personnel. Local 'God, let this shark let go.' | Shark attack victim shares his story of survival By Paul Drewes The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm level fire.A witness said she was walking by Magic Island and saw a big explosion.No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Tags Ala Wai Waikiki Honolulu Ala Wai Boat Harbor