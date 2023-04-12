 Skip to main content
HFD puts out 2-alarm on docked boat at Ala Wai boat harbor

Ala Wai fire
Scott Najima

The fire started at around 8:30 pm and a witness who was nearby at Magic Island said he saw an explosion.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are at the scene of a boat fire that's docked at Ala Wai Boat Harbor off Ala Moana Boulevard.

According to the HFD, they received a 911 call for a boat fire near 1651 Ala Moana Blvd at 8:38 p.m. Fire crews responded with over 40 personnel. 

