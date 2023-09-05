HFD investigating if Makakilo fire was intentionally set

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu fire investigators are looking into whether a brush fire in Makakilo this afternoon was intentionally set.
The call came in at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the end of Punawainui Street. Firefighters contained the fire within two hours.
It burned about two and a half acres, including part of a home's yard. Firefighters were able to prevent it from burning any structures.
No one was evacuated.
Police requested the fire investigator to come to the scene after finding some evidence that could indicate the fire was intentionally set.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
